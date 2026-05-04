Morgan Gibbs-White headshot

Morgan Gibbs-White Injury: Off after collision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2026 at 8:51am

Gibbs-White was taken off the field in the 66th minute of Monday's match against Chelsea due to an apparent concussion.

Gibbs-White looks to be in jeopardy of missing Thursday's UEL match against Aston Villa, as the attacker suffered what looked to be a concussion. If this is the case, he would definitely miss the match through protocol, then leaving him questionable to face Newcastle over the weekend. This would be a major loss as they lose their main source of attack in the final third, leaving Nicolas Dominguez and Dilane Bakwa as possible replacements if he does miss some time.

Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest
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