Morgan Gibbs-White Injury: Off after collision

Gibbs-White was taken off the field in the 66th minute of Monday's match against Chelsea due to an apparent concussion.

Gibbs-White looks to be in jeopardy of missing Thursday's UEL match against Aston Villa, as the attacker suffered what looked to be a concussion. If this is the case, he would definitely miss the match through protocol, then leaving him questionable to face Newcastle over the weekend. This would be a major loss as they lose their main source of attack in the final third, leaving Nicolas Dominguez and Dilane Bakwa as possible replacements if he does miss some time.