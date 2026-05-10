Morgan Gibbs-White Injury: Out against Newcastle United

Gibbs-White (face) is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Newcastle United.

Gibbs-White has been unable to earn a place in the squad for Sunday's clash against Newcastle United despite appearing on the bench in Thursday's UEL loss, with the facial wounds continuing to prove too significant to play through as the club maintains its cautious approach to his return. Dilane Bakwa starts in his place, with the coaching staff in no rush to reintegrate their midfielder into the matchday squad given the obvious concerns surrounding the nature of his injury. Whether he sees any further action this season remains highly uncertain, with his situation to be assessed on a day-to-day basis as the campaign enters its final stages.