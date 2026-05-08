Morgan Gibbs-White headshot

Morgan Gibbs-White Injury: Return this season unlikely

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 8:38am

Gibbs-White (face) is unlikely to return this season as his status remains up in the air, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "I cannot answer because I don't know. I don't know about Morgan."

Gibbs-White was included on the bench for Thursday's UEL loss but is still in doubt to return this campaign, as the midfielder's facial wounds appear to be too much to play through. That said, it appears his club doesn't want to rush him back for obvious reasons, leaving his participation in limbo. It does appear that he could be in the squad the next few games via the bench, although the club has made it clear a return this season remains in heavy question

Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Gibbs-White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Gibbs-White See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
10 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
17 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
24 days ago