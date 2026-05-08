Morgan Gibbs-White Injury: Return this season unlikely

Gibbs-White (face) is unlikely to return this season as his status remains up in the air, according to manager Vitor Pereira, per Sarah Clapson of the Nottingham Post. "I cannot answer because I don't know. I don't know about Morgan."

Gibbs-White was included on the bench for Thursday's UEL loss but is still in doubt to return this campaign, as the midfielder's facial wounds appear to be too much to play through. That said, it appears his club doesn't want to rush him back for obvious reasons, leaving his participation in limbo. It does appear that he could be in the squad the next few games via the bench, although the club has made it clear a return this season remains in heavy question