Morgan Gibbs-White News: Assists in loss

Gibbs-White provided service for Nottingham Forest's target-forward Saturday to setup their lone goal in a 2-1 loss versus Fulham. The assist marked Gibbs-White's fifth of the campaign through 21 appearances (21 starts). Over his last five appearances (four starts), the dynamic attacking midfielder has created 10 chances, scored once and supplied two assists.