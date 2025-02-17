Morgan Gibbs-White News: Assists in loss
Gibbs-White assisted once to go with two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Fulham.
Gibbs-White provided service for Nottingham Forest's target-forward Saturday to setup their lone goal in a 2-1 loss versus Fulham. The assist marked Gibbs-White's fifth of the campaign through 21 appearances (21 starts). Over his last five appearances (four starts), the dynamic attacking midfielder has created 10 chances, scored once and supplied two assists.
