Morgan Gibbs-White News: Back-to-back games with goal
Gibbs-White scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw versus Manchester City.
Gibbs-White would see an early opportunity to level the game be squandered by himself, but would recover just a bit later, scoring off an Igor Jesus assist in the 56th minute. This comes after he scored a goal last time out as well, now with three goals in his past five appearances. He is up to 10 goal contributions on the season with his goal Wednesday, still five less than last year's tally.
