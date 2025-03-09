Morgan Gibbs-White News: Bags assist

Gibbs-White assisted once to go with four shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Gibbs-White made an exceptional pass to bag an assist Saturday, sending the ball nearly halfway up the pitch to find a running Callum Hudson-Odoi for the only goal of the contest. This was his first goal contribution in four games, with his last also being an assist. He now has six assists this season, also adding five goals.