Morgan Gibbs-White News: Consecutive appearances with assist
Gibbs-White assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-2 win over Ipswich Town.
Gibbs-White assisted Nottingham Forest's fourth goal Saturday, putting the match beyond reach as they defeated Ipswich Town 4-2. The forward added three tackles (one won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort over his 89 minutes of play. Gibbs-White's assist marked his second in as many appearances and his seventh of the Premier League campaign over 25 appearances (25 starts).
