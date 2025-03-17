Fantasy Soccer
Morgan Gibbs-White headshot

Morgan Gibbs-White News: Consecutive appearances with assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Gibbs-White assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-2 win over Ipswich Town.

Gibbs-White assisted Nottingham Forest's fourth goal Saturday, putting the match beyond reach as they defeated Ipswich Town 4-2. The forward added three tackles (one won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort over his 89 minutes of play. Gibbs-White's assist marked his second in as many appearances and his seventh of the Premier League campaign over 25 appearances (25 starts).

