Morgan Gibbs-White News: Finds starting role

Gibbs-White (face) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against Manchester United.

Gibbs-White made his return from the face injury that had kept him out of the Newcastle fixture, with manager Vitor Pereira handing him a starting role after the playmaker came through his first training session with the mask and expressed comfort with wearing it during play. The 13-goal, four-assist campaign he has put together across 35 Premier League appearances this season made a compelling case for his immediate return, and the coach opted to trust him from the off with a World Cup spot with England potentially on the line.