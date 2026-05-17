Morgan Gibbs-White headshot

Morgan Gibbs-White News: Finds starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 17, 2026 at 3:21am

Gibbs-White (face) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against Manchester United.

Gibbs-White made his return from the face injury that had kept him out of the Newcastle fixture, with manager Vitor Pereira handing him a starting role after the playmaker came through his first training session with the mask and expressed comfort with wearing it during play. The 13-goal, four-assist campaign he has put together across 35 Premier League appearances this season made a compelling case for his immediate return, and the coach opted to trust him from the off with a World Cup spot with England potentially on the line.

Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Gibbs-White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Gibbs-White See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
19 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
33 days ago