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Morgan Gibbs-White News: Goal, assist during rout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Gibbs-White scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Friday's 5-0 victory against Sunderland.

Gibbs-White scored and assisted during Friday's rout of Sunderland. The forward was in on the goalscoring fun throughout as Forest put together one of their best performances of the season. With a brutally difficult end to the season on the horizon, this is an important showing for Gibbs-White to build from.

Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest
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