Morgan Gibbs-White News: Goal with one shot on target
Gibbs-White scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 7-0 victory against Brighton.
Gibbs-White has logged three goals across Nottingham Forest's last six Premier League games. This is in spite of the fact that the six-game span saw him log only four shots on target, but he has scored 75 percent of them nonetheless.
