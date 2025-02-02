Fantasy Soccer
Morgan Gibbs-White headshot

Morgan Gibbs-White News: Goal with one shot on target

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Gibbs-White scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 7-0 victory against Brighton.

Gibbs-White has logged three goals across Nottingham Forest's last six Premier League games. This is in spite of the fact that the six-game span saw him log only four shots on target, but he has scored 75 percent of them nonetheless.

