Morgan Gibbs-White News: Massively creative

Gibbs-White was shut out during Sunday's clash but it wasn't for lack of trying. He took a pair of poor shots and created four shots during the loss. Gibbs-White was an offensive dynamo throughout the match, but the team around him just couldn't make anything of the chances he created in the final third.