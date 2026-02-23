Morgan Gibbs-White News: Massively creative
Gibbs-White had two shots (zero on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and four chances created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 20th minute.
Gibbs-White was shut out during Sunday's clash but it wasn't for lack of trying. He took a pair of poor shots and created four shots during the loss. Gibbs-White was an offensive dynamo throughout the match, but the team around him just couldn't make anything of the chances he created in the final third.
