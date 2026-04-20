Morgan Gibbs-White News: Nets first career hat trick
Gibbs-White scored three goals to go with five shots (three on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Sunday's 4-1 victory against Burnley.
Gibbs-White has been at the heart of his side's most important moments in recent weeks, first securing Europa League semi-final qualification with a winning goal before following it up with a second half hat-trick completed within 15 minutes, his first in senior football. The timing could not have been more significant, with the club battling to avoid relegation. The midfielder has now scored six goals in his last six league games, taking 16 shots across that run.
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