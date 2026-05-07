Morgan Gibbs-White News: Remains on bench Thursday

Gibbs-White (head) was an unused substitute during Thursday's UEFA Europa League loss to Aston Villa.

Gibbs-White was available despite the big wound he sustained during the previous clash against Chelsea, but the team didn't dare give him any playing time even with the scoring deficit. The No. 10 should return to the field later in the final stretch of the EPL season, looking to be favored over James McAtee or Nicolas Dominguez. Prior to the issue, Gibbs-White was in excellent form with five goals and two assists over his latest five matches played in all competitions.