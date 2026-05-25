Morgan Gibbs-White headshot

Morgan Gibbs-White News: Scores against Bournemouth

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Gibbs-White scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Gibbs-White opened the scoring by finishing off a two-touch free-kick routine in the 34th minute of the match. Despite missing a pair of matches due to a wound, he never lost momentum and closed the season in outstanding form with seven goals and two assists across his final seven appearances. His 15 Premier League goals easily led the squad and marked the best output of his career, with his consistency making him one of the league's most reliable performers in attacking areas.

Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Gibbs-White See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Gibbs-White See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 35
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
27 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 34
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
34 days ago