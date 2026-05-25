Morgan Gibbs-White News: Scores against Bournemouth

Gibbs-White scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Bournemouth.

Gibbs-White opened the scoring by finishing off a two-touch free-kick routine in the 34th minute of the match. Despite missing a pair of matches due to a wound, he never lost momentum and closed the season in outstanding form with seven goals and two assists across his final seven appearances. His 15 Premier League goals easily led the squad and marked the best output of his career, with his consistency making him one of the league's most reliable performers in attacking areas.