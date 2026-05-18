Morgan Gibbs-White headshot

Morgan Gibbs-White News: Scores goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Gibbs-White scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-2 loss versus Manchester United.

Gibbs-White returned to the starting XI Sunday after a brutal face injury in his last appearance, available for the full 90, which is a good sign heading into World Cup selection. He would score a goal in the 78th minute to make it two straight games with a goal contribution, earning an assist in the match he suffered his facial injury. The midfielder is now up to 14 goals and four assists in 36 appearances (34 starts) this campaign.

Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest
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