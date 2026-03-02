Morgan Gibbs-White headshot

Morgan Gibbs-White News: Scores in away defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Gibbs-White scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and three chances created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Brighton.

Gibbs-White scored his seventh goal of the Premier League season and has also scored two in the Europa League this season. He took three shots and created three chances, his fifth Premier League game in a row where he has created two or more chances. This was also the 12th game in all competitions where he has attempted at least three shots.

Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest
More Stats & News
