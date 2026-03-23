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Morgan Gibbs-White News: Scores Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Gibbs-White scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 3-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Gibbs-White took a single shot, put it on goal, and put it in the back of the net during Sunday's clash. He made the most of his limited chances to add to the goalscoring fun. Gibbs-White was excellent on limited volume Sunday, though without more volume it's hard to trust him as a consistent option, despite 11 goal contributions this season.

Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest
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