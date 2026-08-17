Morgan Gibbs-White headshot

Morgan Gibbs-White News: Set to retain key role for Nottingham

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Gibbs-White is expected to remain with Nottingham Forest after manager Oliver Glasner said Monday it would have been "crazy" to sell him this summer and revealed a "non-verbal agreement" to keep him at the club, according to Jak Netting of Roundtable Sports.

Gibbs-White's role and availability as a top attacking asset appear unchanged based on Glasner's comments, making him one of the squad's greatest threats for the 2026/27 season. He'll look to extend his playmaking and finishing impact from the final stretch of the previous campaign, when he produced eight goals and two assists across his last 10 official appearances in all competitions.

Morgan Gibbs-White
Nottingham Forest
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