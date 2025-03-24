Fantasy Soccer
Morgan Guilavogui headshot

Morgan Guilavogui Injury: Completes training Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Guilavogui (ankle) trained with his teammates Monday, according to his club.

Guilavogui was expected to be back after the international break and that appears to be coming to fruition after he rejoined his teammates in training on Monday. He started off training with the group before going to individual work, likely taking a cautious approach. Either way, he should be expected to make the call when facing Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Morgan Guilavogui
FC St. Pauli
More Stats & News
