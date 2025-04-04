Morgan Guilavogui Injury: Hopeful for time Sunday

Guilavogui (ankle) is an option for Sunday's match against Gladbach and is hoping to see time, according to manager Alexandre Blessin. "He's brimming with energy and really wants to play. I expect he'll be able to ply for half an hour."

Guilavogui is finally in for his return after around two weeks of training, with the attacker set to make the team sheet. However, it doesn't appear he will see any starting time, likely seeing a bench spot and a few minutes near the end of the match to test his legs. He is a regular starter when fit and will look to earn that spot back eventually.