Morgan Guilavogui Injury: Likely available after Int. break

Guilavogui (ankle) is expected to return after the international break, coach Alexander Blessin said in a press conference. "The upcoming international break is a good time for us, especially with regard to Morgan. The plan is for him to be available again afterward. I'm optimistic, also because he's no longer in pain."

