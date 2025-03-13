Fantasy Soccer
Morgan Guilavogui headshot

Morgan Guilavogui Injury: Likely available after Int. break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2025

Guilavogui (ankle) is expected to return after the international break, coach Alexander Blessin said in a press conference. "The upcoming international break is a good time for us, especially with regard to Morgan. The plan is for him to be available again afterward. I'm optimistic, also because he's no longer in pain."

Guilavogui is making good progress in his recovery from an ankle injury suffered against Augsburg in early February. He is no longer in pain and is expected to be available after the international break. He has been a regular starter this season and should regain his spot once fully fit.

Morgan Guilavogui
FC St. Pauli
