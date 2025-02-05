Morgan Guilavogui Injury: Out for a few weeks

Guilavogui (ankle) was forced off the field in the 61st minute of the home game against FC Augsburg after sustaining an injury from a foul that resulted in an ankle knock. The club has announced he will be out for a few weeks, though a precise timeline for his return is not yet available.

Guilavogui has been an undisputed starter this season, primarily playing on the right wing, and his absence will be a significant blow to the team. The Frenchman has scored five goals and provided one assist from 32 shot attempts. During his absence, Oladapo Afolayan is expected to play on the right wing.