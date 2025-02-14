Morgan Guilavogui Injury: Out for the time being

Guilavogui (ankle) suffered a fracture in his ankle against Augsburg that will sideline him for several weeks. Coach Alexander Blessin provided an update in the press conference, stating that he is wearing his shoe and isn't experiencing pain. However, a hairline fracture requires time to heal, and he is likely aiming for a return in early April.

