Morgan Guilavogui Injury: Status uncertain due to head issue

Guilavogui has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Minnesota United after suffering a head injury, according to the league.

Guilavogui was in strong form with one goal and two assists over three Leagues Cup performances, but he could now miss time as the severity of his blow remains unclear. The club will likely not rush the recovery process, especially if he ends up in the concussion protocol, so he'll be unlikely to get a full workload in future fixtures. Lineker Rodrigues and Aiden Hezarkhani will be among the main options to get the nod in attacking midfield if Guilavogui is unavailable.