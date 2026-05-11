Morgan Guilavogui News: Assists Saturday
Guilavogui assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to FC Dallas. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 35th minute.
Guilavogui assisted Diego Luna's goal during the loss to Dallas. He's collected a goal with three assists in the last nine league appearances, collecting 14tackles while creating 13 chances in that span.
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