Morgan Guilavogui News: Bench option against Seattle

Guilavogui (not injury related) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup versus Seattle Sounders.

Guilavogui could appear for the first time as an RSL player following his transfer from Ligue 1 side Lens. He previously operated as a winger and striker in France but has scored only one goal in official games since August. Still, he should be a useful asset for his new club, threatening Zach Booth's time on the pitch.