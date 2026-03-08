Morgan Guilavogui News: First RSL goal contribution

Guilavogui assisted once to go with five shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 win over Atlanta United.

Guilavogui would not only earn his first RSL start Saturday but would also earn a goal contribution, finding Sergi Solans in the 23rd minute. This comes after only 100 minutes of play with the club, showing he has some promise in MLS play. He would also earn five shots, looking to add a goal soon.