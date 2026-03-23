Morgan Guilavogui headshot

Morgan Guilavogui News: Sets up late equalizer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 23, 2026 at 2:30pm

Guilavogui had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing twice (one accurate) and creating a chance during Sunday's 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Guilavogui set up Victor Olatunji in the 85th minute assisting the game tying goal while tying for the team-high in shots. Guilavogui has two assists to go along with 14 shots, four chances created and eight tackles over his last three appearances.

Morgan Guilavogui
Real Salt Lake
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