Morgan Guilavogui News: Sets up late equalizer

Guilavogui had an assist with his lone chance created while crossing twice (one accurate) and creating a chance during Sunday's 2-2 draw with San Diego.

Guilavogui set up Victor Olatunji in the 85th minute assisting the game tying goal while tying for the team-high in shots. Guilavogui has two assists to go along with 14 shots, four chances created and eight tackles over his last three appearances.