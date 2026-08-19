Morgan Guilavogui News: Starts Wednesday

Guilavogui (head) is in the starting lineup Wednesday versus FC Dallas.

Guilavogui has left behind the issue that sidelined him in the previous game, getting the nod over both Lineker Rodrigues and Aiden Hezarkhani this time. The fit-again player is usually one of his side's main attacking pieces and could have a few chances to improve on his MLS season totals of one goal and four assists, the latter of which is tied as the highest figure on the squad so far.