Morgan Rogers Injury: Limps off field
Rogers was forced off the field in the 77th minute of Saturday's match against Chelsea due to an apparent injury.
Rogers came off the field late Saturday, with the attacker taking a hard knock to the leg before limping off the field. This will be something to monitor for the club, as he has started in all but one contest this season. He was replaced by Donyell Malen, a possible replacement if Rogers misses more time.
