Rogers scored a brace in his second straight match Sunday, his third in the past month. He scored the opener right before halftime off a John McGinn assist, then scored the winner in the 57th minute with an assist by Ollie Watkins. He recorded a season-high seven shots (three on target), surpassing his previous season high of five which he recorded last Sunday at West Ham. Rogers will look to continue this excellent run of form into his side's difficult holiday fixtures, at Chelsea on Saturday and then at Arsenal the following Tuesday.