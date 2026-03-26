Morgan Rogers News: Consistent starter for Villa

Rogers has started every game for Aston Villa since the beginning of February, although he's recorded just one goal in those 10 matches.

Rogers' lone goal in that span came in a 1-1 draw against Bournemouth on Feb. 7, but the England international has been a reliable playmaking threat for Villa. Over that 10-game stretch, Rogers is averaging 2.8 shots, 1.7 chances created, 2.4 crosses and 1.0 clearances per game. Contributing in more goals or assists would certainly boost his fantasy upside, but as it is, he has a decent floor as a playmaking threat.