Rogers was one of Villa's best performers between the lines against the Seagulls on Wednesday, repeatedly dribbling through the defense with the ball at his feet. His standout contribution came in first half stoppage time when he spotted Ollie Watkins' run and launched the long pass that sent the striker through to equalize. He continued to link play on the break, often initiating transitions that forced Brighton backwards. Rogers is in a brilliant form, having scored two goals and delivered two assists in the last four games across competitions to go with nine chances created.