Morgan Rogers headshot

Morgan Rogers News: Five shots, two on goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Rogers recorded five shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and four chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Ipswich Town.

Regarding the 2024-25 Premier League, Rogers' five saves is a season high. Two shots on goal are not his season high, but Saturday marked the first time he achieved said feat since Sept. 14 against Everton. In terms of goal scoring, Rogers' 2025 calendar year has not been good, considering he is still looking to get on the scoresheet.

Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa
