Morgan Rogers News: Four shots in loss
Rogers recorded four shots (two on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Friday's 2-0 defeat versus Wolverhampton.
Rogers got the nod up front and looked to spark Villa in a scrappy, rain-soaked battle, but Wolves' compact block kept him from finding many clean looks in dangerous areas. That said, he still let four shots fly (two on target), marking the sixth time this season he's hit that volume, yet his recent dip in form continued as he's now gone four straight appearances across all competitions without a goal or an assist.
