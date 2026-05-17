Morgan Rogers News: Goal, assist in win
Rogers scored one goal and assisted once from one shot and four chances created in Friday's 4-2 win over Liverpool.
Rogers was involved in everything in the attack throughout Friday's win, he scored and added an assist, and nearly had an even bigger day as he created four chances as well. The attacking midfielder is a top option when healthy and if Villa can consistently function in the attacking third he will finish the campaign as a top attacker even in tough matches.
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