Morgan Rogers headshot

Morgan Rogers News: Nets opening goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Rogers scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-1 loss versus Paris Saint-Germain.

Rogers was the first player to find the back of the net Wednesday, giving Villa some hope before their eventual downfall. He would find the back of the net in the 35th minute, making this his second straight match with a goal after scoring against Nottingham Forest on Saturday. He now has four goals and two assists in 11 UCL appearances.

Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa
