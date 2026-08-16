Morgan Rogers News: Opens scoring in Sociedad win

Rogers scored the opener in Saturday's 3-1 win over Real Sociedad, his first appearance since joining Chelsea, according to coach Xabi Alonso. "The most important is the hunger and the desire they have to want to have a great season and create a good feeling in the team that will transmit to the rest"

Rogers completed his move to Chelsea shortly after the World Cup and looks set for a prominent role in the attack after a standout Aston Villa campaign in which he tallied 13 goals and 11 assists across the Premier League and Europa League. His goal in this match is an encouraging early sign ahead of the Aug. 24 opener against Fulham. Rogers is expected to continue building toward a significant role in Chelsea's attack as the season approaches.