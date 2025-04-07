Fantasy Soccer
Morgan Rogers News: Opens scoring in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Rogers scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Nottingham Forest.

Rogers opened the scoring with a first half goal Saturday as Aston VIlla would kick-on to earn a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. The goal marked the continuation of a strong run of form for the attacker who has scored once and supplied three assists over his last five appearances (five starts). Rogers has set a new single-season best mark with 14 goal contributions (eight goals, six assists) over 30 appearances (30 starts) during the 2024/20235 Premier League campaign.

Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa
