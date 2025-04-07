Morgan Rogers News: Opens scoring in victory

Rogers scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Nottingham Forest.

Rogers opened the scoring with a first half goal Saturday as Aston VIlla would kick-on to earn a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest. The goal marked the continuation of a strong run of form for the attacker who has scored once and supplied three assists over his last five appearances (five starts). Rogers has set a new single-season best mark with 14 goal contributions (eight goals, six assists) over 30 appearances (30 starts) during the 2024/20235 Premier League campaign.