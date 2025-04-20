Morgan Rogers News: Provides assist in victory

Rogers assisted once to go with four shots (three on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-1 victory against Newcastle United.

Rogers was involved in several attacking plays, including a shot that forced a save from Nick Pope in the first half. He delivered the assist for Amadou Onana's goal in the 75th minute that could be a season goal contender and contributed to the team's offensive efforts throughout the match with four shots and two chances created. The play maker will aim to build on this performance against Manchester City on Tuesday.​