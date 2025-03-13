Morgan Rogers News: Records assist

Rogers assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 victory against Club Brugge.

Ian Maatsen logged Aston Villa's second goal, the assist recorded by Rogers, who had been without one since Oct. 22. Rogers' goal-contributing form has wavered back and forth in the 2024-25 Champions League, but its continuation for Villa (with a quarterfinal set against Paris Saint-Germain) will allow him to get another crack at establishing better consistency.