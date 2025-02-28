Morgan Rogers News: Scored during return

Rogers scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 4-1 loss against Crystal Palace.

Rogers made his way back to the field Tuesday after a thigh injury scare, seeing the full 90 minutes in the loss. He did find the back of the net, scoring on only one shot for his seventh league goal of the season. However, he did have another goal disallowed by VAR. He now has 11 goal contributions in 27 appearances this campaign.