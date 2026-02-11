Rogers grabbed his eighth Premier League goal of the season with a well-placed finish assisted by Jadon Sancho. He has shown steady improvement this year, already matching last season's league goal tally in 12 fewer matches. He has taken 53 shots and created 31 chances, numbers that highlight his elite attacking upside and have helped him reach 13 goal contributions so far. Rogers will next face Brighton & Hove Albion, who are currently winless in their last five league matches, presenting a favorable opportunity to stay productive.