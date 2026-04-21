Morgan Rogers News: Scores in 4-3 win
Rogers scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Sunderland.
Rogers opened the second half with a goal assisted by Ollie Watkins to put Aston Villa 3-1 ahead. The game needed a late winner to finish 4-3. This was his ninth goal of the Premier League season, where he has also created five assists. He also scored and assisted in the previous game, which was in the Europa League. He has taken at least two shots in each of his last six games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Rogers See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 337 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 337 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks25 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3226 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List28 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Rogers See More