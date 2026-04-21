Morgan Rogers headshot

Morgan Rogers News: Scores in 4-3 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Rogers scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Sunderland.

Rogers opened the second half with a goal assisted by Ollie Watkins to put Aston Villa 3-1 ahead. The game needed a late winner to finish 4-3. This was his ninth goal of the Premier League season, where he has also created five assists. He also scored and assisted in the previous game, which was in the Europa League. He has taken at least two shots in each of his last six games.

Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Rogers See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Rogers See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
7 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
25 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 32
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
SOC
2026 World Cup Golden Boot Odds: Full Player List
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
28 days ago