Morgan Rogers News: Scores in 4-3 win

Rogers scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-3 victory over Sunderland.

Rogers opened the second half with a goal assisted by Ollie Watkins to put Aston Villa 3-1 ahead. The game needed a late winner to finish 4-3. This was his ninth goal of the Premier League season, where he has also created five assists. He also scored and assisted in the previous game, which was in the Europa League. He has taken at least two shots in each of his last six games.