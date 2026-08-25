Morgan Rogers News: Scores in debut
Rogers scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 3-2 victory against Fulham.
Rogers made his competitive debut for Chelsea in Monday's season opener and played exceptionally well for his new club. He found the back of the net in the 41st minute off a Maxence Lacroix assist, giving his side the 2-1 lead before halftime. He was even better from a creative standpoint though, recording five chances created and continuously putting pressure on the Fulham defense. Though it's just one match, the attacking trio of Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Rogers look primed to be among the best in the league this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Rogers See More
-
Game Previews
Fulham vs Chelsea Prediction, Predicted Lineups & Team News | Premier League 2026/273 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
Best FPL Fixtures for Gameweeks 1-5: Teams and Players to Target6 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL Tips: 6 Highly Owned Players to Avoid in Gameweek 17 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Premier League Predictions 2026/27: Best Futures Bets, Odds & Season Picks12 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 113 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Morgan Rogers See More