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Morgan Rogers News: Scores in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Rogers scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 3-2 victory against Fulham.

Rogers made his competitive debut for Chelsea in Monday's season opener and played exceptionally well for his new club. He found the back of the net in the 41st minute off a Maxence Lacroix assist, giving his side the 2-1 lead before halftime. He was even better from a creative standpoint though, recording five chances created and continuously putting pressure on the Fulham defense. Though it's just one match, the attacking trio of Cole Palmer, Joao Pedro and Rogers look primed to be among the best in the league this season.

Morgan Rogers
Chelsea
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