Rogers had Aston Villa's best volume of looks, forcing Jordan Pickford into saves from distance in both halves. He also missed chances in the second half, firing over from the right side of the box around the hour mark and then from a central position a few minutes later. Rogers set a new second highest mark this season with six shots while adding two chances created to his outing. His ball carrying kept Villa moving forward, but Everton's block and Jordan Pickford's handling held firm and did not allow him to find a goal contribution.