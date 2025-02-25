Morgan Rogers News: Starting against Palace
Rogers (thigh) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Crystal Palace.
Rogers is back with the club after his injury scare over the weekend, with the issues appearing to be minimal after immediately making the starting XI. He should continue in this role moving forward, starting in all 36 of his appearances while notching 11 goals and six assists in his time on the field.
