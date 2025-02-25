Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Morgan Rogers headshot

Morgan Rogers News: Starting against Palace

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2025

Rogers (thigh) is in the starting XI for Tuesday's match against Crystal Palace.

Rogers is back with the club after his injury scare over the weekend, with the issues appearing to be minimal after immediately making the starting XI. He should continue in this role moving forward, starting in all 36 of his appearances while notching 11 goals and six assists in his time on the field.

Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now