Morgan Rogers News: Three shots Saturday
Rogers recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Fulham.
Rogers took three shots in Saturday's loss, tied for the most on the team. He failed to put a shot on target though, and he also failed to create a chance, marking the first time since Nov. 9 he failed to record a shot on target or chance created. After one of his least productive outings of the season, he'll look to bounce back Thursday at Nottingham Forest.
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