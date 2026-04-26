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Morgan Rogers News: Three shots Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Rogers recorded three shots (zero on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Fulham.

Rogers took three shots in Saturday's loss, tied for the most on the team. He failed to put a shot on target though, and he also failed to create a chance, marking the first time since Nov. 9 he failed to record a shot on target or chance created. After one of his least productive outings of the season, he'll look to bounce back Thursday at Nottingham Forest.

Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa
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