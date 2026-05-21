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Morgan Rogers News: Two goal contributions

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Rogers scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 win against SC Freiburg.

Rogers was a key factor in Wednesday's win as he once again showed his attacking productivity, recording a chance created, two crosses and four shots. He would do even better, though, recording an assist in the 41st minute before a goal of his own in the 58th minute. This is consecutive games with two goal contributions for the attacker, as he also had two in a league match over the weekend. He ends his UEL campaign with three goals and five assists in 15 appearances (12 starts).

Morgan Rogers
Aston Villa
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