Morgan Rogers News: Two goal contributions

Rogers scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-0 win against SC Freiburg.

Rogers was a key factor in Wednesday's win as he once again showed his attacking productivity, recording a chance created, two crosses and four shots. He would do even better, though, recording an assist in the 41st minute before a goal of his own in the 58th minute. This is consecutive games with two goal contributions for the attacker, as he also had two in a league match over the weekend. He ends his UEL campaign with three goals and five assists in 15 appearances (12 starts).