Morgan Rogers News: Will play decent role at WC

Rogers has been named in England's World Cup squad and arrives at the tournament as one of the most in-form attackers in the Premier League after a breakout season at Aston Villa.

Rogers ended the campaign having been one of the standout performers in the top flight, recording 10 Premier League goals and seven assists across 37 appearances while also contributing three goals and five assists in Aston Villa's Europa League title-winning run. The young playmaker's combination of power, pace and technical quality makes him one of the most physically imposing and direct attacking midfielders in the England squad, and his ability to operate in multiple positions across the front line gives manager Thomas Tuchel tactical flexibility when he comes on or potentially starts. Rogers heads into the World Cup as the surprise package of the season and a player whose exceptional form demands serious consideration for a starting role at the tournament.